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Makiyaki Ginza Onodera in Tokyo

Makiyaki Ginza Onodera

About

An elegant Japanese fusion restaurant on the 9th floor with panoramic views, where chef Keiichi Terada cooks over a central wood-fired grill—serving wagyu, fresh seafood, refined dishes, and desserts, complemented by roasted green tea.

Features

Wine and beer
Wine list
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

〒104-0061 Tokyo, Chuo City, Ginza, 5 Chome−14−14 サンリット銀座ビルIII 9階
+81362643644

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00