Makiyaki Ginza Onodera in Tokyo
About
An elegant Japanese fusion restaurant on the 9th floor with panoramic views, where chef Keiichi Terada cooks over a central wood-fired grill—serving wagyu, fresh seafood, refined dishes, and desserts, complemented by roasted green tea.
Features
Wine and beer
Wine list
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
〒104-0061 Tokyo, Chuo City, Ginza, 5 Chome−14−14 サンリット銀座ビルIII 9階
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00