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Yakiniku Futago in Tokyo

Yakiniku Futago

About

An exceptional city steakhouse in yakiniku style, grilling select cuts from top Japanese farms over open flame for perfect texture and flavor, with signature black beef ribs beautifully paired with traditional Japanese wines.

Features

Wine and beer
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Seating

Contacts

〒150-0022 Tokyo, Shibuya, Ebisuminami, 2 Chome−3−2 Ｔ・ナカムラビル １Ｆ
+81367122563

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:30