Yakiniku Futago in Tokyo
About
An exceptional city steakhouse in yakiniku style, grilling select cuts from top Japanese farms over open flame for perfect texture and flavor, with signature black beef ribs beautifully paired with traditional Japanese wines.
Features
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Seating
Contacts
〒150-0022 Tokyo, Shibuya, Ebisuminami, 2 Chome−3−2 Ｔ・ナカムラビル １Ｆ
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:30