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L'Effervescence in Tokyo

L'Effervescence

About

A three-Michelin-starred fine French restaurant where chef Shinobu Namae reinterprets classic cuisine in a modern way — from shellfish risotto and duck to refined desserts, завершed with a matcha tea ceremony and dessert wines.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

2 Chome-26-4 Nishiazabu, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0031
+81357669500

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 20:00
Wednesday11:30 - 20:00
Thursday11:30 - 20:00
Friday11:30 - 20:00
Saturday11:30 - 20:00