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Florilège in Tokyo

Florilège

About

A luxurious two-Michelin-starred restaurant (including a Green Star) where chef Hiroyasu Kawate reimagines French-Japanese cuisine with a vegetable-forward approach, paired with refined dishes, artistic desserts, and rare wines and sake.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

〒105-0001 Tokyo, Minato City, Toranomon, 5 Chome−10−7 麻布台ヒルズ ガーデンプラザD 2F
+81364358018

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 18:30
Wednesday12:00 - 18:30
Thursday12:00 - 18:30
Friday12:00 - 18:30
Saturday12:00 - 18:30
Sunday12:00 - 12:30