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BarChef in Toronto

BarChef

About

A global institution of molecular mixology by chef Brent Vanderlik. A bar with intimate lighting and an avant-garde approach: cocktails are served using dry ice, rare essences, homemade bitters, and edible decor elements. Perfect for an expensive date or a late-night special.

Features

Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

472 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B2
+14168684800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00