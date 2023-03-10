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Luxury cars for rent in Toronto

A high-end vehicle combines everyday convenience with a distinctly executive feel. It is a strong choice for business visits, special events, and journeys beyond Toronto.

What we offer

The selection is suited to both city travel and longer journeys, allowing the vehicle to be chosen around the entire itinerary.

  • BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class for executive appointments.
  • Porsche and Maserati for a more performance-oriented private experience.
  • Range Rover and Cadillac Escalade when extended travel calls for additional comfort.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

A chauffeur service is particularly valuable when a busy schedule involves significant distances between appointments.

  • Timed collection from offices, hotels, conference centres, and business events.
  • Vehicle and chauffeur available for several hours or throughout the working day.
  • Private journeys to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls, and other destinations across Southern Ontario.

Additional services

Additional arrangements allow the vehicle to support everything from business programmes to private travel outside the city. Selected elements of the itinerary can be organised in advance when required.

  • Premium vehicles for film and television productions, presentations, and advertising campaigns.
  • Bespoke journeys beyond the city to country residences and scenic destinations.
  • Cars for private events, premieres, and exclusive evenings.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Both urban and longer journeys call for a vehicle prepared for different driving conditions.

  • The fleet receives regular maintenance and technical inspections.
  • Before delivery, the selected car is checked, including its essential systems and equipment.

Rent for special occasions

An important occasion in Toronto can take many forms, from a cultural evening to a formal reception, with the vehicle selected accordingly.

  • Premieres, concerts, and major cultural events.
  • Business dinners and executive occasions.
  • Private celebrations in or beyond the city.
  • Special journeys connected with important personal dates.

The right vehicle makes the occasion feel distinctive without adding unnecessary formality.