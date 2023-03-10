Luxury cars for rent in Toronto
A high-end vehicle combines everyday convenience with a distinctly executive feel. It is a strong choice for business visits, special events, and journeys beyond Toronto.
What we offer
The selection is suited to both city travel and longer journeys, allowing the vehicle to be chosen around the entire itinerary.
- BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class for executive appointments.
- Porsche and Maserati for a more performance-oriented private experience.
- Range Rover and Cadillac Escalade when extended travel calls for additional comfort.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A chauffeur service is particularly valuable when a busy schedule involves significant distances between appointments.
- Timed collection from offices, hotels, conference centres, and business events.
- Vehicle and chauffeur available for several hours or throughout the working day.
- Private journeys to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls, and other destinations across Southern Ontario.
Additional services
Additional arrangements allow the vehicle to support everything from business programmes to private travel outside the city. Selected elements of the itinerary can be organised in advance when required.
- Premium vehicles for film and television productions, presentations, and advertising campaigns.
- Bespoke journeys beyond the city to country residences and scenic destinations.
- Cars for private events, premieres, and exclusive evenings.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Both urban and longer journeys call for a vehicle prepared for different driving conditions.
- The fleet receives regular maintenance and technical inspections.
- Before delivery, the selected car is checked, including its essential systems and equipment.
Rent for special occasions
An important occasion in Toronto can take many forms, from a cultural evening to a formal reception, with the vehicle selected accordingly.
- Premieres, concerts, and major cultural events.
- Business dinners and executive occasions.
- Private celebrations in or beyond the city.
- Special journeys connected with important personal dates.
The right vehicle makes the occasion feel distinctive without adding unnecessary formality.