Luxury yachts for rent in Toronto
The city skyline and the openness of the lake create a striking contrast between urban energy and complete relaxation. The experience provides a sophisticated space for business dinners, private events, or quiet hours overlooking the skyline.
What we offer
Lake Ontario offers a complete change of pace, with open horizons and an exceptional view back towards the skyline.
- Yachts for cruising Lake Ontario and viewing the Toronto waterfront.
- Daytime charters with lunch and relaxed time on board.
- Vessels for business meetings and intimate corporate occasions.
- Evening outings for celebrations and gatherings with friends.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The finest service is often measured by how little you need to ask for. Your drink is ready, the table is set, the salon is immaculate — and the rest of the yacht is entirely yours.
- Beverage and dining preferences are arranged before departure.
- Table presentation can shift from a business lunch to a family afternoon or an intimate evening.
- Between stages of the itinerary, the crew discreetly restores the salon and deck to perfect order.
Additional services
A private charter can follow a business day, mark a family occasion, or simply provide a change of pace. The setting can be adapted to the number of guests and the character of the gathering.
- Private corporate receptions with tailored table settings and guest service.
- A tasting centred on Canadian wines, cheeses, and local produce.
- Professional sound equipment for presentations, performances, or private parties.
- An event coordinator overseeing timing and guest arrangements throughout the occasion.
Routes and destinations
Toronto’s waterfront combines an unmistakable skyline with a chain of islands that quickly creates a sense of distance from the city. Longer charters can follow Lake Ontario east or west for a broader coastal journey.
- Harbourfront and the Toronto Islands — downtown towers on one side, green island landscapes on the other.
- Ward’s Island and the Toronto Islands — secluded anchorages in island channels facing the downtown skyline.
- Scarborough Bluffs — an eastern journey towards the dramatic limestone cliffs rising above Lake Ontario.
- Lake Ontario towards Oakville — a longer western outing linking waterfront marinas and smaller lakeside communities.
Yachts for special occasions
Lake Ontario offers a different perspective on the city, providing a welcome sense of distance from the pace of downtown.
- Share a celebratory dinner with family or friends while Toronto’s skyline unfolds across the water.
- Host clients and business partners during a summer reception with cocktails and conversation on the open deck.
- Create personal or commercial photography with the city skyline providing a distinctive backdrop.
As downtown lights up after dark, the scale of the lake gives even intimate gatherings a memorable sense of occasion.