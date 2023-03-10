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Luxury yachts for rent in Toronto

The city skyline and the openness of the lake create a striking contrast between urban energy and complete relaxation. The experience provides a sophisticated space for business dinners, private events, or quiet hours overlooking the skyline.

What we offer

Lake Ontario offers a complete change of pace, with open horizons and an exceptional view back towards the skyline.

  • Yachts for cruising Lake Ontario and viewing the Toronto waterfront.
  • Daytime charters with lunch and relaxed time on board.
  • Vessels for business meetings and intimate corporate occasions.
  • Evening outings for celebrations and gatherings with friends.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

The finest service is often measured by how little you need to ask for. Your drink is ready, the table is set, the salon is immaculate — and the rest of the yacht is entirely yours.

  • Beverage and dining preferences are arranged before departure.
  • Table presentation can shift from a business lunch to a family afternoon or an intimate evening.
  • Between stages of the itinerary, the crew discreetly restores the salon and deck to perfect order.

Additional services

A private charter can follow a business day, mark a family occasion, or simply provide a change of pace. The setting can be adapted to the number of guests and the character of the gathering.

  • Private corporate receptions with tailored table settings and guest service.
  • A tasting centred on Canadian wines, cheeses, and local produce.
  • Professional sound equipment for presentations, performances, or private parties.
  • An event coordinator overseeing timing and guest arrangements throughout the occasion.

Routes and destinations

Toronto’s waterfront combines an unmistakable skyline with a chain of islands that quickly creates a sense of distance from the city. Longer charters can follow Lake Ontario east or west for a broader coastal journey.

  • Harbourfront and the Toronto Islands — downtown towers on one side, green island landscapes on the other.
  • Ward’s Island and the Toronto Islands — secluded anchorages in island channels facing the downtown skyline.
  • Scarborough Bluffs — an eastern journey towards the dramatic limestone cliffs rising above Lake Ontario.
  • Lake Ontario towards Oakville — a longer western outing linking waterfront marinas and smaller lakeside communities.

Yachts for special occasions

Lake Ontario offers a different perspective on the city, providing a welcome sense of distance from the pace of downtown.

  • Share a celebratory dinner with family or friends while Toronto’s skyline unfolds across the water.
  • Host clients and business partners during a summer reception with cocktails and conversation on the open deck.
  • Create personal or commercial photography with the city skyline providing a distinctive backdrop.

As downtown lights up after dark, the scale of the lake gives even intimate gatherings a memorable sense of occasion.