Leopold Museum in Vienna
About
A unique collection of Austrian modernism in the MuseumsQuartier. Based on the private Leopold collection, it holds over 8,300 works, including the world’s largest collection of Egon Schiele and masterpieces by Gustav Klimt. The museum focuses on art from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Contacts
Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00