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Leopold Museum in Vienna

Leopold Museum

About

A unique collection of Austrian modernism in the MuseumsQuartier. Based on the private Leopold collection, it holds over 8,300 works, including the world’s largest collection of Egon Schiele and masterpieces by Gustav Klimt. The museum focuses on art from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Contacts

Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien
+431525701522

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00