Leisure & Experiences in Vienna
A stylish bar and restaurant on the 6th floor of Haas Haus, offering stunning panoramic views of St. Stephen's Cathedral through a huge circular window. Renowned for its elegant interior, exquisite cocktails, high-quality service, and relaxed atmosphere, it is popular with tourists and locals alike.
A fine-dining restaurant located in the Hotel Sans Souci Wien, offering modern interpretations of Austrian dishes with international influences. The establishment is known for its elegant design, seasonal menu focused on local ingredients, and cozy atmosphere in the Neubau district.
The Hundertwasser House (1983–1985) with its colorful facade, uneven floors, no straight lines, and trees on the roof and balconies — an embodiment of harmony between architecture and nature.
A cozy, small Spanish restaurant located in the heart of Vienna (1st district, Gonzagagasse 14). The establishment offers authentic hot and cold tapas, as well as Spanish wines.
A luxurious fine-dining restaurant (2 Michelin stars) under the direction of Chef Silvio Nicola, located in the historic Palais Coburg in central Vienna. The establishment offers creative tasting menus featuring European dishes, distinguished by its precise execution, elegant interior, and extensive wine list.
An exquisite bar by Philipp M. Ernst, offering a creative atmosphere, stylish design, and unique signature cocktails, where high mixology craft meets quality ingredients.
A sophisticated Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant in Vienna offering creative seasonal tasting menus. Led by chef Paul Ivic, the establishment specializes in organic dishes using farm-fresh ingredients. Located in the historic center, it is renowned for its unique fermentation techniques.
A nightclub and bar in the heart of Vienna, designed in the style of a traditional Alpine hut (Hütte) but with a modern club feel. Situated in a historic cellar, it's known for its relaxed après-ski atmosphere in the heart of the city.
An interactive science and technology center that explores the history of technology and Austria's contribution to progress. The museum offers spacious halls with exhibits on transportation, industry, energy, and communications, often with a local twist.
A grand Neo-Gothic town hall on Ringstrasse (architect Friedrich Schmidt, 1872–1883). Austria's largest secular building with a 98-metre tower. Rathausplatz hosts Christmas markets and other popular events.
A popular and highly rated restaurant serving contemporary Japanese cuisine, renowned for its izakaya (Japanese tapas bar) concept. The establishment offers high-quality sushi, sashimi, grilled dishes, and creative Asian appetizers in a stylish, vibrant atmosphere.
Vienna's main historical museum after a major reconstruction. A deep dive into the city's history, daily life, art, and culture from antiquity to the present day in a brand new architectural space.