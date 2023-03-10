Luxury cars for rent in Vienna
A luxury vehicle makes it easy to combine business appointments, cultural events, and private journeys around Vienna and beyond. An elegant car is particularly fitting for formal meetings, special evenings, and excursions outside the Austrian capital.
What we offer
A premium fleet makes it possible to match the vehicle to a business schedule, private plans, or a multi-day journey. Rental can also be arranged as a fully coordinated mobility service rather than a standard vehicle handover.
- Executive options include Mercedes-Benz S-Class and comparable models for formal meetings and high-comfort travel.
- Drivers can choose Porsche, BMW M, or another performance-oriented model when the driving experience matters.
- A spacious luxury SUV provides greater practicality for extended journeys and family travel.
- A private chauffeur can be booked for individual transfers or remain available throughout the day.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A professional chauffeur frees up time for business and keeps demanding days comfortable from start to finish. The service can cover one journey or provide continuous vehicle availability.
- Transportation for meetings, conferences, concerts, and formal occasions.
- Private drives to countryside restaurants, wine regions, and private residences with a coordinated return time.
- Full-day chauffeur availability for clients who need maximum flexibility throughout their schedule.
Additional services
A premium vehicle can become part of a cultural, business, or countryside programme during your stay. Additional services are available for selected journeys and occasions beyond the standard tourist itinerary.
- Vehicles for opera premieres, balls, gala evenings, and formal occasions.
- Bespoke journeys into Lower Austria’s wine regions with visits to selected estates.
- Transportation for productions, brand presentations, and private cultural projects.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Vehicle reliability remains a priority throughout the rental. Every car receives scheduled maintenance and a pre-delivery check, while chauffeur-driven journeys are handled by experienced professionals who respect client confidentiality.
Rent for special occasions
Vienna’s classical character pairs naturally with a vehicle selected around the occasion itself.
- Opera and concert evenings.
- Formal receptions and official events.
- Private dinners in historic buildings and prestigious hotels.
- Countryside journeys connected with special celebrations.
Understated elegance keeps the vehicle in harmony with the evening rather than making it the focus.