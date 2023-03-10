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Private jet for rent in Vienna

Exclusive charter gives you greater control over departure times and the overall structure of your itinerary. It is particularly well suited to demanding business schedules, short visits, and journeys where several commitments need to be handled within one trip.

What we offer

Vienna’s central position creates convenient opportunities for private travel across Europe and beyond. An itinerary can be built around a business programme, cultural occasion, or longer journey involving several destinations.

  • Flights to Prague, Budapest, Munich, Zurich, and other European cities.
  • Private travel to opera performances, festivals, and international events.
  • Charter solutions for executives, corporate groups, and private delegations.
  • Long-haul routes to North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Attention to detail and understated hospitality create an environment where comfort feels effortless throughout the flight.

  • Catering can be adapted to the departure time, route length, and personal preferences.
  • A quiet cabin provides a suitable setting for work, reading, or uninterrupted relaxation.
  • Professional pilots and cabin crew maintain a consistent standard of service.
  • Individual onboard arrangements can be prepared in advance for special journeys.

Additional services

Vienna’s musical and cultural heritage provides an exceptional foundation for a more sophisticated private itinerary.

  • Ticketing and arrangements for opera, concerts, and intimate performances.
  • Private visits to palaces, museums, and historic collections.
  • Selected Viennese restaurants and wine excursions beyond the city centre.
  • Sourcing of antiques, artworks, and rare objects.
  • Private journeys through Lower Austria.

These services bring together music, art, gastronomy, and the region’s historic elegance in a distinctly personal way.

Directions and routes

Its central European position makes private aviation a practical choice for demanding business schedules, cultural journeys, and itineraries spanning several European destinations.

  • Private flights to Prague, Budapest, Berlin, and other nearby capitals.
  • Direct travel to ski resorts, country estates, and other leisure destinations when the itinerary extends beyond the city.
  • Long-haul connections to London, Dubai, New York, and other international centres.

Why choose us

European service culture calls for more than polished hospitality; it also demands rigorous professional discipline behind the scenes.

  • Aviation partners are expected to comply with EASA requirements and other applicable international standards.
  • Our team has experience with business travel, official visits, and private journeys.
  • Crew qualifications and aircraft readiness receive careful consideration.
  • Documentation, timings, and flight terms are clarified in advance and without ambiguity.

Safety and standards

High-end private aviation should above all be predictable, and that reliability comes from disciplined work with the aircraft, crew, and route.

  • Aircraft must meet the required operational standards.
  • Crew members hold the professional qualifications appropriate to the flight.
  • Planning incorporates current weather and airspace information.

Vienna has long valued impeccable manners and attention to detail, and the journey should reflect the same understated sense of perfection.