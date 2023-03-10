Luxury villas in Vienna
Classical beauty is particularly compelling when it becomes part of everyday life. High ceilings, distinguished details, and a composed aesthetic create a sense of permanence, refinement, and quiet distinction.
What we offer
Viennese residential culture is defined by architectural elegance, order, and an exceptional standard of everyday comfort. Private villas and residences bring that sensibility into a more intimate setting.
- Historic homes with high ceilings, decorative detailing, and carefully restored interiors.
- Contemporary residences for those who prefer clean architecture and modern technology.
- Rentals for extended stays, business visits, and family travel.
- Private houses with libraries, studies, and formal reception rooms.
- Acquisition opportunities for personal use and long-term ownership.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Vienna offers an unusually graceful transition between imperial city living and spacious residential life surrounded by hills and greenery.
- Döbling — vineyards, elevated terrain, and elegant villas overlooking the city.
- Hietzing — historic residences, gardens, and close proximity to Schönbrunn.
- Grinzing — leafy hills, wine-country character, and an intimate residential atmosphere.
- Währing — quiet streets, historic villas, and convenient connections to central Vienna.
Additional services
Vienna’s musical heritage, imperial architecture, and culinary traditions provide an elegant foundation for a highly personal itinerary.
- Private access to opera performances, concerts, and cultural events.
- Curated culinary journeys with wine tastings and regional specialities.
- Intimate receptions, private dinners, and bespoke occasions.
- Chauffeur-driven excursions through Vienna and the surrounding wine country.
Why choose us
A refined stay comes to life through music, culture, gastronomy, and the details that rarely appear in a conventional itinerary.
- Opera performances, concerts, private receptions, and selected cultural events can be arranged.
- Dining recommendations and culinary experiences are tailored to the client’s preferences.
- A dedicated coordinator remains available for additional requests and local assistance.
Services for villa owners
A high-end residence benefits from careful commercial management, with support extending across rental operations, property care, and eventual resale.
- Rental management with appropriate guest screening.
- Oversight of the house, grounds, and technical infrastructure.
- Resale assistance through professional presentation and private viewings.
Transaction security guarantee
A well-structured agreement gives both owner and client a clear understanding of how the residence will be used and what each party is responsible for.
- Review of provisions governing the use of the property.
- Clarification of dates, payments, deposits, and refund procedures.
- Coordination of final document approval and execution.