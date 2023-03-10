Luxury yachts for rent in Vienna
The Danube reveals a quieter and more romantic side of the city’s familiar rhythm. A private yacht is a beautiful setting for dinner, an intimate celebration, a meeting, or an unhurried evening on the river.
What we offer
The Danube adds a calmer dimension to a city stay, whether you are looking for a quiet evening or a private event on the water.
- Yachts for cruises on the Danube and selected regional routes.
- Dinner on board with a pre-arranged menu and drinks.
- Vessels for business meetings, small presentations, and corporate occasions.
- Charters for anniversaries, romantic evenings, and family celebrations.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A private evening on the water can feel much like an intimate restaurant with a view that keeps changing. The table is prepared in advance, courses arrive naturally, and the crew takes care of the details without interrupting the conversation.
- A multi-course dinner or a lighter menu for a shorter cruise.
- Wine, champagne, and other beverages selected to complement the menu.
- Impeccable table presentation and discreet upkeep throughout the evening.
Additional services
A river cruise can mark a special evening or simply provide a reason to gather a small group. Fine dining, music, and elegant styling allow the atmosphere to shift naturally from romantic and intimate to distinctly celebratory.
- Multi-course dining accompanied by wines selected with the menu.
- Classical music performed by a chamber ensemble or solo musician.
- Bespoke floral arrangements and table styling for the occasion.
- Desserts sourced from a renowned pastry house to finish a private dinner.
Routes and destinations
The Danube gives Vienna a broader horizon, and the landscape becomes increasingly pastoral once the yacht leaves the central districts. Longer journeys can cross the border into Slovakia or continue upstream towards the Wachau Valley.
- Central Danube and Donauinsel — an urban perspective on Vienna, with the river opening views across the city.
- Vienna to Klosterneuburg — a short northern journey towards the monastery and the vineyards of Lower Austria.
- Vienna to Bratislava — a distinctive cross-border day linking two European capitals along the Danube.
- The Wachau Valley — a longer trip towards Dürnstein, vineyards, and historic riverside towns.
Yachts for special occasions
The Danube provides a relaxed setting that remains connected to Vienna’s architecture and evening atmosphere. Private cruises are particularly well suited to intimate gatherings.
- Celebrate an anniversary or family milestone over a carefully prepared dinner.
- Bring clients and business partners together for a private evening with dining and drinks.
- Host a small musical reception featuring live performers for an invited audience.
The evening river adds a refined sense of occasion while allowing the event to remain understated.