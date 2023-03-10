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Luxury yachts for rent in Vienna

The Danube reveals a quieter and more romantic side of the city’s familiar rhythm. A private yacht is a beautiful setting for dinner, an intimate celebration, a meeting, or an unhurried evening on the river.

What we offer

The Danube adds a calmer dimension to a city stay, whether you are looking for a quiet evening or a private event on the water.

  • Yachts for cruises on the Danube and selected regional routes.
  • Dinner on board with a pre-arranged menu and drinks.
  • Vessels for business meetings, small presentations, and corporate occasions.
  • Charters for anniversaries, romantic evenings, and family celebrations.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

A private evening on the water can feel much like an intimate restaurant with a view that keeps changing. The table is prepared in advance, courses arrive naturally, and the crew takes care of the details without interrupting the conversation.

  • A multi-course dinner or a lighter menu for a shorter cruise.
  • Wine, champagne, and other beverages selected to complement the menu.
  • Impeccable table presentation and discreet upkeep throughout the evening.

Additional services

A river cruise can mark a special evening or simply provide a reason to gather a small group. Fine dining, music, and elegant styling allow the atmosphere to shift naturally from romantic and intimate to distinctly celebratory.

  • Multi-course dining accompanied by wines selected with the menu.
  • Classical music performed by a chamber ensemble or solo musician.
  • Bespoke floral arrangements and table styling for the occasion.
  • Desserts sourced from a renowned pastry house to finish a private dinner.

Routes and destinations

The Danube gives Vienna a broader horizon, and the landscape becomes increasingly pastoral once the yacht leaves the central districts. Longer journeys can cross the border into Slovakia or continue upstream towards the Wachau Valley.

  • Central Danube and Donauinsel — an urban perspective on Vienna, with the river opening views across the city.
  • Vienna to Klosterneuburg — a short northern journey towards the monastery and the vineyards of Lower Austria.
  • Vienna to Bratislava — a distinctive cross-border day linking two European capitals along the Danube.
  • The Wachau Valley — a longer trip towards Dürnstein, vineyards, and historic riverside towns.

Yachts for special occasions

The Danube provides a relaxed setting that remains connected to Vienna’s architecture and evening atmosphere. Private cruises are particularly well suited to intimate gatherings.

  • Celebrate an anniversary or family milestone over a carefully prepared dinner.
  • Bring clients and business partners together for a private evening with dining and drinks.
  • Host a small musical reception featuring live performers for an invited audience.

The evening river adds a refined sense of occasion while allowing the event to remain understated.