Leisure & Experiences in Washington
A cozy bar offering exquisite cocktails and a relaxed atmosphere inspired by history, making it a great spot to unwind. The place is known for its attention to detail in drinks and its classic decor style.
A modern, bustling area on Washington's Southwest Waterfront, filled with restaurants, shops, live music, and views of the Potomac River. It's a popular spot to hang out, with a historic fish market, hotels, piers, and docks, offering fun both on land and on the water.
A trendy and eclectic New Orleans-style bar. Famous for its relaxed vibe, themed parties, dancing, karaoke, and a great variety of whiskey and beer. People often call it a hidden gem with a one-of-a-kind style.
The world's largest scientific research and educational complex, founded in 1846. It brings together 21 museums, a zoo, and 9 research centers, housing over 150 million exhibits, which earned it the nickname 'the nation's attic.' Most of the museums are located on the National Mall.
A popular, award-winning Bib Gourmand Taiwanese-Japanese noodle spot. The place is known for its rich ramen simmered slowly, fried chicken buns, craft cocktails, and a lively, fun atmosphere with seating at the bar.
An elegant bar and restaurant on the 11th floor of the Washington Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., with breathtaking panoramic views of the White House and the Washington Monument. The place offers seasonal cocktails, exquisite contemporary American cuisine, and a stylish atmosphere.
The former estate of American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post in Washington, turned into a decorative arts museum. It's famous for having the largest collection of Russian imperial art outside Russia, 18th-century French furniture, and beautiful gardens covering 25 acres..
A unique private exhibition dedicated to the history and methods of intelligence. Visitors can see the largest collection of spy artifacts (over 600), including KGB and CIA equipment, participate in interactive games and workshops, and try on the role of a secret agent.
A branch of the Smithsonian American Art Museum dedicated to contemporary craft, decorative arts, and design from the 19th to 21st centuries. Located near the White House, it's known as the 'American Louvre' and was the first building in the U.S. built specifically for an art museum.
A leading museum dedicated to American art from colonial times to the present day. Located in the historic Old Patent Office building, it houses the largest collection of American art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and contemporary folk art.
A historic area and the heart of Washington's political life, where the Capitol, Supreme Court, and Library of Congress are located. It's a raised spot with 19th-century classical buildings, bustling restaurants and markets, and it's both a place to live and work in the city.
One of the oldest and biggest botanical gardens in North America, right at the base of Capitol Hill. Opened in 1850, it works like a living museum, giving visitors free access to all sorts of exhibits, including tropical forests and deserts.