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Kon-Tiki Coffeeshop & Bar in Zurich

Kon-Tiki Coffeeshop & Bar

About

A venue with a tropical theme and a relaxing atmosphere. It offers quality coffee, signature cocktails, and light snacks. Popular among both locals and tourists.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Niederdorfstrasse 24, 8001 Zürich
+41442513577

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 00:00