Kon-Tiki Coffeeshop & Bar in Zurich
About
A venue with a tropical theme and a relaxing atmosphere. It offers quality coffee, signature cocktails, and light snacks. Popular among both locals and tourists.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Niederdorfstrasse 24, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 00:00
Tuesday15:00 - 00:00
Wednesday15:00 - 00:00
Thursday15:00 - 00:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 00:00