Widder Bar in Zurich
About
An elegant bar offering signature cocktails and rare whiskey varieties. The interior combines modernity with Art Deco. Live music performances often take place, creating a cozy atmosphere.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Widdergasse 6, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00