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Widder Bar in Zurich

Widder Bar

About

An elegant bar offering signature cocktails and rare whiskey varieties. The interior combines modernity with Art Deco. Live music performances often take place, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Widdergasse 6, 8001 Zürich
+41442242526

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00