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Haus zum Rüden in Zurich

Haus zum Rüden

About

A historic establishment with exquisite dishes of Swiss and international cuisine. The cozy interior, with wooden details, enhances the ambiance, while the extensive wine list delights gourmets.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zürich
+41442619566

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 18:00