Haus zum Rüden in Zurich
About
A historic establishment with exquisite dishes of Swiss and international cuisine. The cozy interior, with wooden details, enhances the ambiance, while the extensive wine list delights gourmets.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 18:00