IGNIV Zürich by Andreas Caminada in Zurich
About
A restaurant with a communal dining concept, offering dishes made from fresh local ingredients inspired by Swiss traditions. The cozy atmosphere encourages pleasant conversations.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Marktgasse 17, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30