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IGNIV Zürich by Andreas Caminada in Zurich

IGNIV Zürich by Andreas Caminada

About

A restaurant with a communal dining concept, offering dishes made from fresh local ingredients inspired by Swiss traditions. The cozy atmosphere encourages pleasant conversations.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Marktgasse 17, 8001 Zürich
+41442661010

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30