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Kronenhalle in Zurich

Kronenhalle

About

An iconic restaurant with exquisite Swiss and European cuisine. The interior is adorned with works by renowned artists, creating an atmosphere of luxury and art.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rämistrasse 4, 8001 Zürich
+41442629900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00