Kronenhalle in Zurich
About
An iconic restaurant with exquisite Swiss and European cuisine. The interior is adorned with works by renowned artists, creating an atmosphere of luxury and art.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rämistrasse 4, 8001 Zürich
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00