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Janara

Abu Dhabi

Janara

About

I once talked my way into a rooftop gathering above a Corniche tower that doesn't exist on any map — and that's exactly the kind of evening I live for. I know Abu Dhabi's hidden layers the way others know their own neighborhoods: the members-only majlis tucked behind an unmarked door in the Cultural Quarter, the invite-only tasting tables where the city's most interesting people actually gather. My passion is handing you a key to a version of this city most people never get to see.

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