Library Bar in Abu Dhabi
About
A cozy and stylish bar located within The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its intimate atmosphere with book-inspired décor and signature cocktails crafted by the head mixologist.
Features
Live music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Marina, The Abu Dhabi EDITION - Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00