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Library Bar in Abu Dhabi

Library Bar

About

A cozy and stylish bar located within The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its intimate atmosphere with book-inspired décor and signature cocktails crafted by the head mixologist.

Features

Live music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Marina, The Abu Dhabi EDITION - Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
+97122080000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00