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Hidden Bar in Abu Dhabi

Hidden Bar

About

A cozy bar located within Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island, Hidden Bar Abu Dhabi is a tucked-away spot focused on gin-based cocktails, light bites, and a relaxed atmosphere for evening gatherings.

Features

Live music
Terrace
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Rosewood Hotel - Al Maryah Island - MI1 - Abu Dhabi
+97128135520

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 03:00
Tuesday17:00 - 03:00
Wednesday17:00 - 03:00
Thursday17:00 - 03:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00
Sunday17:00 - 03:00