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Les Etoiles Night Club in Abu Dhabi

Les Etoiles Night Club

About

A stylish nightclub on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, ANNEX Abu Dhabi is a go-to spot for those seeking quality music, cocktails, and dancing until morning in a comfortable, upscale setting.

Features

Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Corniche Road - Al Danah - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi
+971503173803

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 04:00
Tuesday00:00 - 04:00
Wednesday00:00 - 04:00
Thursday00:00 - 04:00
Friday00:00 - 04:00
Saturday00:00 - 04:00
Sunday00:00 - 04:00