Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi
About
An iconic beach club on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Café del Mar Abu Dhabi blends Mediterranean cuisine, laid-back Ibiza-style music, and stunning bay views — perfect for both daytime lounging and evening gatherings.
Features
Live music
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Yas Bay Waterfront - Yas Island - YS2 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00