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Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi

Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi

About

An iconic beach club on the Yas Bay Waterfront, Café del Mar Abu Dhabi blends Mediterranean cuisine, laid-back Ibiza-style music, and stunning bay views — perfect for both daytime lounging and evening gatherings.

Features

Live music
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Yas Bay Waterfront - Yas Island - YS2 - Abu Dhabi
+971504022283

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00