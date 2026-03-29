Ray's Bar in Abu Dhabi
About
A stylish cocktail bar on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Ray’s Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its stunning panoramic views over the city and the Arabian Gulf, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere ideal for dates or evenings with friends.
Features
Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Level 62 King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Al Bateen - W32 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00