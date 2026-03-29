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Ray's Bar in Abu Dhabi

Ray's Bar

About

A stylish cocktail bar on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Ray’s Bar Abu Dhabi is known for its stunning panoramic views over the city and the Arabian Gulf, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere ideal for dates or evenings with friends.

Features

Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Contacts

Level 62 King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Al Bateen - W32 - Abu Dhabi
+97128115666
www.hilton.com/en/hotels/auhetci-conrad-abu-dhabi-etihad-towers/dining/rays-bar

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00