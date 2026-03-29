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Azura Panoramic Lounge in Abu Dhabi

Azura Panoramic Lounge

About

A luxurious rooftop lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Azura Panoramic Lounge Abu Dhabi is known for its panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf, stunning sunsets, and Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Contacts

The St.Regis Nation Tower, The St.Regis 60476 - Abu Dhabi
+97126944553
www.azuraabudhabi.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 01:00
Thursday 16:00 - 01:00
Friday 16:00 - 01:00
Saturday 16:00 - 01:00
Sunday 16:00 - 01:00