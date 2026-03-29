Azura Panoramic Lounge in Abu Dhabi
About
A luxurious rooftop lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Azura Panoramic Lounge Abu Dhabi is known for its panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf, stunning sunsets, and Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
The St.Regis Nation Tower, The St.Regis 60476 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 01:00
Thursday 16:00 - 01:00
Friday 16:00 - 01:00
Saturday 16:00 - 01:00
Sunday 16:00 - 01:00