Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi
About
The world’s largest indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi brings to life the worlds of DC superheroes and Warner Bros. characters under a spectacular artificial sky that transforms with immersive light and laser shows.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Yas Island - YS4 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 19:00
Tuesday11:00 - 19:00
Wednesday11:00 - 19:00
Thursday11:00 - 19:00
Friday11:00 - 19:00
Saturday11:00 - 19:00
Sunday11:00 - 19:00