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Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

About

The world’s largest indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi brings to life the worlds of DC superheroes and Warner Bros. characters under a spectacular artificial sky that transforms with immersive light and laser shows.

Features

Wi-Fi

Contacts

Yas Island - YS4 - Abu Dhabi
+971600511115

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 19:00
Tuesday11:00 - 19:00
Wednesday11:00 - 19:00
Thursday11:00 - 19:00
Friday11:00 - 19:00
Saturday11:00 - 19:00
Sunday11:00 - 19:00