Hakkasan in Abu Dhabi
About
An iconic destination for modern Cantonese cuisine, located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi brings together signature lobster dim sum and delicate jasmine tea–smoked wagyu beef, complemented by inventive cocktails and a refined Eastern ambiance.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental - W Corniche Rd - Al Ras Al Akhdar - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30