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Hakkasan in Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan

About

An iconic destination for modern Cantonese cuisine, located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi brings together signature lobster dim sum and delicate jasmine tea–smoked wagyu beef, complemented by inventive cocktails and a refined Eastern ambiance.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental - W Corniche Rd - Al Ras Al Akhdar - Abu Dhabi
+97126907739

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:30
Tuesday18:00 - 22:30
Wednesday18:00 - 22:30
Thursday18:00 - 22:30
Friday18:00 - 22:30
Saturday18:00 - 22:30
Sunday18:00 - 22:30