We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Talea by Antonio Guida in Abu Dhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

About

Located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, Talea by Antonio Guida Abu Dhabi invites you to experience authentic *cucina di famiglia* — traditional Italian family-style cuisine — which has earned it a well-deserved star from the Michelin Guide.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Al Ras Al Akhdar - Abu Dhabi
+97126907999

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:30 - 23:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday12:30 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:30 - 23:00