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99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant in Abu Dhabi

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

About

Located on Al Maryah Island within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi — awarded a star by the Michelin Guide — embodies Japanese elegance and culinary precision, where every detail is crafted to perfection.

Features

Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Valet parking
Parking

Contacts

The Galleria - Four Seasons Hotel - Level 1 - Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi
+97126723333

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00