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Brasserie Fouquet's in Abu Dhabi

Brasserie Fouquet's

About

Located within the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, Brasserie Fouquet's Abu Dhabi offers an elegant journey into the world of Parisian sophistication. Under the guidance of three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire, classic French dishes are reimagined with a modern touch, while the panoramic terrace reveals stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Saadiyat - 1 street - Al Saadiyat Island - Cultural District - Abu Dhabi
+97122054200

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30