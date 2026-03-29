Li Jiang in Abu Dhabi
About
A refined Southeast Asian restaurant located within The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, offering panoramic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Grand Canal. Set on a spacious terrace surrounded by olive groves, it evokes the feeling of a secluded resort, where guests can enjoy wok-fired specialties, delicate dim sum, and spicy Sichuan-style lamb tenderloin.
Features
Вегетарианские блюда
Терраса
Посадочные места
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:00
Saturday 17:00 - 23:00
Sunday 17:00 - 23:00