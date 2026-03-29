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Coya in Abu Dhabi

Coya

About

A vibrant Peruvian restaurant located within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island on Al Maryah Island, COYA Abu Dhabi blends Latin American traditions with refined Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish influences.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Принимают карты
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Contacts

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria - Abu Dhabi
+97123067000
coyarestaurant.com/restaurants/abu-dhabi

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:30
Thursday 12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 00:15
Saturday12:30 - 00:15
Sunday12:30 - 23:00