Coya in Abu Dhabi
About
A vibrant Peruvian restaurant located within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island on Al Maryah Island, COYA Abu Dhabi blends Latin American traditions with refined Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish influences.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Принимают карты
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:30
Thursday 12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 00:15
Saturday12:30 - 00:15
Sunday12:30 - 23:00