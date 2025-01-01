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Bar The Tailor in Amsterdam

Bar The Tailor

About

Amsterdam’s best classic hotel bar for 2025. The concept is inspired by the hotel founder — a tailor: silk and button details in the interior, drinks classified by «fabric types». Signature cocktails by local mixologists, leather armchairs, summer terrace, exquisite snacks.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Dam 9, 1012 HH Amsterdam
+31205549455

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00