Duke Of Tokyo in Amsterdam
About
A popular karaoke bar and cocktail lounge styled after the neon streets of Tokyo. The venue offers private singing rooms, premium cocktails, and sake, along with DJ sets on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. It is a great spot for a themed night out.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Reguliersdwarsstraat 37, 1017 BK Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:30 - 03:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00