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RU

Duke Of Tokyo in Amsterdam

Duke Of Tokyo

About

A popular karaoke bar and cocktail lounge styled after the neon streets of Tokyo. The venue offers private singing rooms, premium cocktails, and sake, along with DJ sets on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. It is a great spot for a themed night out.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Reguliersdwarsstraat 37, 1017 BK Amsterdam
+31207779332

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:30 - 03:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00