The Tequila Club in Amsterdam
About
An exclusive nightclub and cocktail bar located in the city center near Leidseplein. The venue combines the atmosphere of a sophisticated lounge with that of an energetic nightclub, featuring a focus on premium tequila-based drinks.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
DJ sets
Contacts
Korte Leidsedwarsstraat 28, 1017 RC Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday20:00 - 05:00
Saturday20:00 - 05:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00