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The Tequila Club in Amsterdam

The Tequila Club

About

An exclusive nightclub and cocktail bar located in the city center near Leidseplein. The venue combines the atmosphere of a sophisticated lounge with that of an energetic nightclub, featuring a focus on premium tequila-based drinks.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
DJ sets

Contacts

Korte Leidsedwarsstraat 28, 1017 RC Amsterdam
+31611878439

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday20:00 - 05:00
Saturday20:00 - 05:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00