LuminAir in Amsterdam
About
A stylish hotel rooftop bar offering panoramic views of Amsterdam’s city center. The venue features a unique, color-changing "cloud" design, international cuisine, cocktails, and live music, and has been recognized as the Best Hotel Bar of 2025.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Oosterdoksstraat 4, Level 11, 1011 DK Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00