Belly Of The Beast in Amsterdam
About
An immersive cocktail bar. The concept transports guests from a bright, "beach-style" entrance into the dark, mysterious "depths of the sea," offering creative cocktails and snacks in a thematic, atmospheric setting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Singel 460, 1017 AW Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday17:00 - 04:00
Friday17:00 - 04:00
Saturday17:00 - 04:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00