We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Belly Of The Beast in Amsterdam

Belly Of The Beast

About

An immersive cocktail bar. The concept transports guests from a bright, "beach-style" entrance into the dark, mysterious "depths of the sea," offering creative cocktails and snacks in a thematic, atmospheric setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Singel 460, 1017 AW Amsterdam
+31628146167

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday18:00 - 03:00
Thursday17:00 - 04:00
Friday17:00 - 04:00
Saturday17:00 - 04:00
Sunday18:00 - 03:00