We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Skybar Malabar in Amsterdam

Skybar Malabar

About

It offers panoramic views of the River IJ and the city. The bar features a relaxed yet "fiery" atmosphere, specializing in Asian snacks and exotic, Far East-inspired cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Javakade 766, 1019 SH Amsterdam
+31202360000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00