Skybar Malabar in Amsterdam
About
It offers panoramic views of the River IJ and the city. The bar features a relaxed yet "fiery" atmosphere, specializing in Asian snacks and exotic, Far East-inspired cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Javakade 766, 1019 SH Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00