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CIMA Rooftop Bar in Amsterdam

CIMA Rooftop Bar

About

A stylish rooftop bar with panoramic views and a Mexican-inspired aesthetic. The venue is renowned for its signature cocktails, street food (tacos), and evening dance music. It is the perfect spot to watch the sunset from the spacious terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Hekelveld 10, 1012 SN Amsterdam
+31205512042

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00