CIMA Rooftop Bar in Amsterdam
About
A stylish rooftop bar with panoramic views and a Mexican-inspired aesthetic. The venue is renowned for its signature cocktails, street food (tacos), and evening dance music. It is the perfect spot to watch the sunset from the spacious terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Hekelveld 10, 1012 SN Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00