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Vermeers Wijnkamer in Amsterdam

Vermeers Wijnkamer

About

A cozy wine bar located in the historic center of Amsterdam. The establishment offers an intimate atmosphere and a wide selection of wines and snacks, making it a great spot to unwind in the Red Light District. It caters to wine lovers and those who appreciate a relaxed experience amidst the city's bustling energy.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Zeedijk 11, 1012 AN Amsterdam
+31205564564

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00