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RU

Specht Bar & Lounge in Amsterdam

Specht Bar & Lounge

About

A venue offering a stylish setting for relaxation. The bar focuses on quality service, cocktails, and a laid-back atmosphere—perfect for an evening out in the city center.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Kattengat 1, 1012 SZ Amsterdam
+31205512000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00