Specht Bar & Lounge in Amsterdam
About
A venue offering a stylish setting for relaxation. The bar focuses on quality service, cocktails, and a laid-back atmosphere—perfect for an evening out in the city center.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Kattengat 1, 1012 SZ Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00