Hortus Botanicus in Amsterdam
About
One of the oldest botanical gardens in the world, founded in 1638 as a medicinal plant garden for physicians and apothecaries. Located in the city center, it offers a unique collection of exotic plants, greenhouses featuring various climate zones, a café, and an eco-friendly gift shop.
Contacts
Plantage Middenlaan 2a, 1018 DD Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00