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Cubana Pub Cocktail in Antalya

Cubana Pub Cocktail

About

A beachfront bar with a Latin American vibe. Perfect for those looking for affordable cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere near the beach.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Kent Meydanı, Altınkum, Akdeniz Blv. No:174/C A, 07070 Konyaaltı/Antalya
+905323076706

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 01:00
Tuesday13:00 - 01:00
Wednesday13:00 - 01:00
Thursday13:00 - 01:00
Friday13:00 - 01:00
Saturday13:00 - 01:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00