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RU

Ceila Club in Antalya

Ceila Club

About

It is positioned as one of the most prestigious establishments in Antalya. Live performances, an outdoor area with sea views, and a well-thought-out music program.

Features

Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Çağlayan, Fener Cd. 12/A, 07230 Muratpaşa/Antalya

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Tuesday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00
Sunday22:00 - 04:00