Tipsy Old Town in Antalya
About
This is a popular rooftop panoramic bar and restaurant located in the historic center of Antalya. The establishment is famous for its terrace bar, which offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains during sunset.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Kılınçarslan, Hıdırlık Sk. No:41, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 02:00
Tuesday08:00 - 02:00
Wednesday08:00 - 02:00
Thursday08:00 - 02:00
Friday08:00 - 02:00
Saturday08:00 - 02:00
Sunday08:00 - 02:00