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Tipsy Old Town in Antalya

Tipsy Old Town

About

This is a popular rooftop panoramic bar and restaurant located in the historic center of Antalya. The establishment is famous for its terrace bar, which offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains during sunset.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Hıdırlık Sk. No:41, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905432534484

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 02:00
Tuesday08:00 - 02:00
Wednesday08:00 - 02:00
Thursday08:00 - 02:00
Friday08:00 - 02:00
Saturday08:00 - 02:00
Sunday08:00 - 02:00