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RU

Gâia Roof in Antalya

Gâia Roof

About

This is a popular panoramic bar and nightclub. The place is known for its "Amazon/Jungle" atmosphere, author's cocktails and open-air DJ performances.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Şirinyalı, Lara Cd. No:137, 07160 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905537792993

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00