Gâia Roof in Antalya
About
This is a popular panoramic bar and nightclub. The place is known for its "Amazon/Jungle" atmosphere, author's cocktails and open-air DJ performances.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Şirinyalı, Lara Cd. No:137, 07160 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00