My Friends Pub in Antalya
About
This is a popular place where live music and grilled steaks are combined with a cozy yet trendy atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Kılınçarslan, Hıdırlık Sk. 48А, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00