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My Friends Pub in Antalya

My Friends Pub

About

This is a popular place where live music and grilled steaks are combined with a cozy yet trendy atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Hıdırlık Sk. 48А, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905310123432

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00