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Dubh Linn Irish Pub in Antalya

Dubh Linn Irish Pub

About

A classic Irish pub with an "old town" atmosphere. A wide selection of draft and bottled beers, whiskies, and creative and classic cocktails.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Yeniköy, 364. Sk. No:3, 07190 Döşemealtı/Antalya
+90 242 242 72 72

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 01:30
Tuesday11:00 - 01:30
Wednesday11:00 - 01:30
Thursday11:00 - 01:30
Friday11:00 - 01:30
Saturday11:00 - 01:30
Sunday11:00 - 01:30