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RU

Soho Club in Antalya

Soho Club

About

A large club offering VIP service and premium drinks at the table.Dance shows, international music, and valet parking.

Features

Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
DJ sets
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Şirinyalı, 1516. Sk. No:11, 07160 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905355932816

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:30 - 04:00
Tuesday22:30 - 04:00
Wednesday22:30 - 04:00
Thursday22:30 - 04:00
Friday22:30 - 04:00
Saturday22:30 - 04:00
Sunday22:30 - 04:00