Soho Club in Antalya
About
A large club offering VIP service and premium drinks at the table.Dance shows, international music, and valet parking.
Features
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
DJ sets
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Şirinyalı, 1516. Sk. No:11, 07160 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday22:30 - 04:00
Tuesday22:30 - 04:00
Wednesday22:30 - 04:00
Thursday22:30 - 04:00
Friday22:30 - 04:00
Saturday22:30 - 04:00
Sunday22:30 - 04:00